M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MFBP remained flat at $19.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.50. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. M&F Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

