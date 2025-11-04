Femasys (FEMY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Femasys to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 713.74% and a negative net margin of 1,113.72%.The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect Femasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Femasys Stock Performance

FEMY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,561. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Femasys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Femasys to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Femasys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Femasys as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Earnings History for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

