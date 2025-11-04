VerifyMe (VRME) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 36,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.06. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of VerifyMe from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

