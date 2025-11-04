Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.23 billion, a PE ratio of 629.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

