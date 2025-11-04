Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 18,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 6,340 shares.The stock last traded at $7.3450 and had previously closed at $7.57.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.95.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.70 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
