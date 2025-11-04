Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 18,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 6,340 shares.The stock last traded at $7.3450 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.70 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

