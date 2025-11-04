KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,700 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.82.
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
