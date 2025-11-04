KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,700 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

KVH Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 362,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 134.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. KVH Industries has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.82.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Articles

