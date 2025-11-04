Nissan Motor (NSANY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4456) per share and revenue of $19.4325 billion for the quarter.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NSANY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. 89,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,602. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

