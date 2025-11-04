Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/20/2025 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $118.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Glaukos had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Glaukos is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Glaukos had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Glaukos had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $126.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

