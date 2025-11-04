TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $38.19. TriMas shares last traded at $36.0230, with a volume of 312,128 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TriMas by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

