Contrasting Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redeia Corporacion and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redeia Corporacion N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 5.77% 8.34% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Redeia Corporacion has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Redeia Corporacion and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redeia Corporacion 2 4 0 1 2.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Redeia Corporacion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redeia Corporacion and ReNew Energy Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redeia Corporacion $1.73 billion 0.56 $398.69 million N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 2.39 $45.00 million $0.32 23.42

Redeia Corporacion has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Redeia Corporacion on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redeia Corporacion

Redeia Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic). Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,141 kilometres; and has 94,981 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; acquires, holds, manages, and administers equity securities; operates satellite communications system and provides space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; and sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity. The company was formerly known as Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and changed its name to Redeia Corporación, S.A. in June 2023. Redeia Corporación, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

