Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

