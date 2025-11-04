Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $44.77. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.3870, with a volume of 30,910,756 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 8.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

