Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $33.67. Paymentus shares last traded at $35.0650, with a volume of 508,350 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Paymentus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Paymentus Stock Up 22.6%

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Paymentus had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $280.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the second quarter valued at $49,582,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 152.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after buying an additional 1,145,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 66.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after buying an additional 703,607 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 63,516.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 675,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 30.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after buying an additional 551,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

