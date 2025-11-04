Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,310. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $556,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,583,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32,568.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 978,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,138,000 after acquiring an additional 975,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

