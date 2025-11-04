Citigroup Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $13.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of GTM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.28%.

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,163.68. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,027 shares of company stock worth $41,372 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

