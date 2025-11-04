Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $799.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.05 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Waters updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.050-13.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

NYSE WAT traded up $25.31 on Tuesday, hitting $370.90. The stock had a trading volume of 707,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.68 and a 200-day moving average of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $135,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.54.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

