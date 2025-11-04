Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

IIF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 7,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,983. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 285.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 880.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

