Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.97, but opened at $49.02. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 1,584,104 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEI shares. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,258,450. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,450. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

