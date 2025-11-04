Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COPJ traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 53,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,556. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 61,794 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

