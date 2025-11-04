NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Posts Earnings Results

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Zacks reports. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 43.90%. NNN REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.360-3.400 EPS.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,098. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NNN REIT stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of NNN REIT worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

