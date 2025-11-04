Golar LNG (GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $121.5440 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 114,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.42 and a beta of 0.22. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Golar LNG

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 94.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Golar LNG by 48.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 68.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.