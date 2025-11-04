TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. TopBuild updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE BLD traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.69. 75,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.65. TopBuild has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $461.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TopBuild by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

