Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%.Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,248.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

