Biorestorative Therapies (BRTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Biorestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 137.00% and a negative net margin of 1,772.40%. On average, analysts expect Biorestorative Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.29. Biorestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biorestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biorestorative Therapies currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

