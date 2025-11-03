Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 3rd (AGCO, AGI, AP.UN, ARE, BEP, BP, BURL, CCA, CG, CGO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 3rd:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN)

had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 475 to GBX 525. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $358.00 to $351.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$171.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$148.00 to C$158.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$119.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$151.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $490.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) was given a C$0.70 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 2,000 to GBX 2,100. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$173.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$109.00 to C$110.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 200 to GBX 210. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by CIBC from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$110.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $318.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $5.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) was given a C$3.65 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,700. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $82.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $109.00 to $112.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$160.00 to C$172.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$164.00 to C$176.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$180.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$171.00 to C$175.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$179.00 to C$180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$168.00 to C$172.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $356.00 to $342.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

