Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Acquires C$859,872.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 135,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$859,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,593,644. This trade represents a 8.01% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 2.0%

TSE ATH traded up C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.80.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

