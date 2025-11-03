Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Insider Acquires C$42,094.70 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Raymond Paul Schmiede bought 841,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$42,094.70. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,019,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,966.20. This represents a 7.53% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Sarama Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SWA stock remained flat at C$0.04 on Monday. 572,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,218. The company has a market cap of C$18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sarama Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06.
Sarama Resources Company Profile
