Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Insider Acquires C$42,094.70 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Raymond Paul Schmiede bought 841,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$42,094.70. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,019,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,966.20. This represents a 7.53% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Sarama Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SWA stock remained flat at C$0.04 on Monday. 572,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,218. The company has a market cap of C$18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sarama Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.