Insider Buying: Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Buys 127,000 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 512,200 shares in the company, valued at C$3,477,838. The trade was a 32.97% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$863,266.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 133,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.47 per share, with a total value of C$863,745.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

TSE:ATH traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.80.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

