Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Purchases C$861,144.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 135,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,144.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,687,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,733,772. The trade was a 8.72% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.

Shares of TSE:ATH traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.80.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

