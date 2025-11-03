CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $112.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TFII traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.49. 249,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,639. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 877.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 0.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.