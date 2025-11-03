Timothy Emberg Sells 8,856 Shares of Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Emberg sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$19,926.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,719. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Organigram Trading Down 0.9%

OGI stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.25. 127,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$301.24 million, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07.

About Organigram

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

