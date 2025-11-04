WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.4440 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 69,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 63,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 68.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

