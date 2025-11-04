Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €48.21 and last traded at €48.57. 451,400 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €48.72.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.56 and a 200 day moving average of €47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

