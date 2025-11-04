Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Up 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Megaport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

