Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Up 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Free Report) shares traded up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Megaport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGPPF

Megaport Trading Up 18.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.