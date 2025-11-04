Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.02. 45,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 42,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $1.16. Analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.