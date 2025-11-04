iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.9760. Approximately 93,063 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 83,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,516,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.