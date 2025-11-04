ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP) Short Interest Down 33.7% in October

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:FXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.45% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.69. 21,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,939. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index). The Index is comprised of 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

