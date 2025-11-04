E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.1840 and last traded at $18.33. 133,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 262,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

E.On Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

