Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,162. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -213.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $1,195,306,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,873,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,863,000 after purchasing an additional 181,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,407,000 after buying an additional 82,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,011,000 after acquiring an additional 528,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after acquiring an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

