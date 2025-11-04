Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 184,765,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 95,896,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Bezant Resources Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

