Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Rises By 35.6%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 824,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
AOD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 432,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,434. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
