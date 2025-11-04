Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Rises By 35.6%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 824,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2%

AOD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 432,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,434. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

