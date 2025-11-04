Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR) Short Interest Up 35.3% in October

Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews Korea Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matthews Korea Active ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MKOR – Free Report) by 312.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Matthews Korea Active ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Matthews Korea Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MKOR traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $35.48. 8,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. Matthews Korea Active ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

About Matthews Korea Active ETF

The Matthews Korea Active ETF (MKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of South Korean, large- and mid-cap companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MKOR was launched on Oct 29, 2010 and is issued by Matthews.

