Head-To-Head Contrast: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and OneMedNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 42.02% 20.64% 18.15% OneMedNet -728.70% N/A -255.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and OneMedNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yalla Group and OneMedNet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $339.68 million 3.56 $135.68 million $0.80 9.57 OneMedNet $640,000.00 135.90 -$10.13 million ($0.11) -16.09

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yalla Group beats OneMedNet on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.