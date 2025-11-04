Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.44. 42,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 66,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

