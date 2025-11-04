First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.31. 10,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,649. First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Diversified Futures index. The fund seeks positive returns uncorrelated with major asset classes. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity (50%), currency (25%) and equity (25%) indexes.

