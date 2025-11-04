Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.8375 and last traded at $56.29. Approximately 183,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 384,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBGSY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Trading Down 0.7%

Schneider Electric Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.