John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 14,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3850.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

