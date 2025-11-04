Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

