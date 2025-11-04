Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.
About Keweenaw Land Association
Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keweenaw Land Association
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.