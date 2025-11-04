Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Rises By 37.3%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,800 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EZM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $784.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $68.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

