Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 146,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 169,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
