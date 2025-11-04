Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 146,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 169,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20,692.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 335.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

